Ezekiel Elliott on kettle leap: 'I had to, it was classy'

Cowboys fans weren't the only ones who got a kick out of Ezekiel Elliott's kettle jump last Sunday night. His teammates also had a laugh over the rookie running back's very unique touchdown celebration against the Buccaneers.
After returning to the sideline, fellow Pro Bowler Dak Prescott was all smiles about Elliott's leap into the Salvation Army's Red Kettle.
"I didn't know that you would come creeping out like that," Prescott said. "You killed me with that. I didn't know it was that deep."
Backup quarterback Tony Romo managed to get a very youthful "Huh-huh, yeah" out of Elliott when he asked him if he really just jumped into the kettle.
As for Elliott, jumping into the kettle was too much of a temptation for him to avoid.
"I had to, it was classy," said Elliott while looking at a replay of his kettle exploits. "You all saved the ball for me, right?"
Of course, while Elliott added another made-for-TV moment to a rookie campaign chock-full of impressive highlights, the Salvation Army also won big. On Tuesday, the organization announced donations after the "Zeke Kettle Leap" jumped 41 percent over the week before.