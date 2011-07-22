Experts' opinions vary on Asomugha's worth as top free agent



Charles Davis NFL Network

In the end, the pros outweigh the cons

It's hard to argue that Nnamdi Asomugha is not worth the money or is not this year's top free agent (outside of QB, which is an entirely different category for so many reasons). He does just about everything you would ask -- covers, tackles, is a positive influence in the locker room and in the community.

My only reservations are that, while he blankets receivers, the ball does not find his hands very often. But that's often a byproduct of man-to-man coverage, and it's a small quibble. And if he's the only elite corner on the team, his impact can be blunted by game-planning around him.