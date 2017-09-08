Expect prolonged NFL-NFLPA legal battles in Ezekiel Elliott case

It is worth remembering that during the lowest moment of the Ray Rice fiasco, there were some concerned owners who wondered aloud if the commissioner's office should have so much discipline power, if it wouldn't be better for everyone -- including Goodell -- if a neutral arbitrator was used to determine discipline, to extricate the commissioner from often difficult, controversial decisions. But the most candid owners admitted that that would be a big "give" by the owners, meaning they would expect something big in return from players to get discipline out of the commissioner's office. Brady's loss in court meant changing the discipline structure would be an even greater give by the owners.