Expect Broncos, Giants to take care of business, make playoffs

Ravens find a way

I'm going with the Ravens, Broncos, and Giants.

I don't love the way Baltimore is playing right now, and some injuries are mounting, but after sweeping Pittsburgh and going 5-0 in the division I figure they find a way against the Bengals to secure the long-coveted bye and home game. It won't be easy, though, for sure.

The Giants are riding an emotional high, and though they're a rollercoaster, up-and-down team like everyone else in the NFC East, I've thought for a while they had the best talent and I love what Eli Manning has become. I also generally don't like the Cowboys in must-win type scenarios. That has more to do with their issues in the secondary and some injuries on offense in this case; Tony Romo will probably be just fine, but this is the kind of game Dallas has seemed to lose the past few decades.