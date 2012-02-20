Exotic vacation proves Brady wins even when he loses

The last time we caught a glimpse of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, he was slumped in front of his locker at Lucas Oil Stadium, a defeated man coming to grips with a world that changed the questions just when he thought he had the answers.
For Brady, it was time to regroup. Naturally, this meant absconding with his family to the Costa Rican vacation home owned by his supermodel wife.
Gossip site X17online.com obtained photos and video of Brady and his family relaxing on a beach outside Gisele's Santa Teresa home this weekend.
From X17's accompanying report: "Gisele and Tom invited friends for a beach bonfire Saturday, while locals delivered food and offered fresh coconut water to drink. As the sun went down, the group waved goodbye to the day and turned toward their fire for an evening drink and conversation."
The lesson never changes, but it bears repeating: Never feel sorry for Tom Brady under any circumstances. Ever.