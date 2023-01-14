Examining where all five head coach searches stand entering Super Wild Card Weekend

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed virtually for more than 2 hours this past Monday and may have an in-person interview at some point, if the university doesn't sign him to an extension first. Along with Payton, Harbaugh entered the process among the favorites for the Broncos' new regime and would be the type of big fish Denver's new ownership wants to reel in. But they also hope to speak next week with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who interviewed for the job last year. Quinn has a close relationship with Broncos GM George Paton and would be a strong candidate for the job if he's willing to engage with Denver again. 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will also likely interview next week. The Broncos already interviewed their current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Stanford coach David Shaw and former NFL coach Jim Caldwell this past week, and still plan to interview Rams DC Raheem Morris after Payton on Tuesday in L.A.