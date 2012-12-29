Ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Chuck Cherundolo dies of heart failure

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers center and coach Chuck Cherundolo has died in Florida at the age of 96.
His daughter, Pat Cherundolo, said Saturday that the former player died of heart failure on Dec. 22 in Lakeland.
Cherundolo was born in Old Forge, Pa. He played football at Penn State University before beginning his professional career with the Cleveland Rams. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles for one season before joining the Steelers.
His daughter says he was amazed by improvements in safety gear and players' salaries over the years.
