Ex-Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez's bail appeal denied

Published: Jun 27, 2013 at 07:49 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez will remain in jail after Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis denied his bail appeal Thursday.

Dupuis was not convinced Hernandez wouldn't be a flight risk, thus denying the bail request. She also pointed to the evidence presented by the prosecutors.

"The Commonwealth have presented a case that (is) circumstantial, to be sure, but very, very strong," Dupuis said.

In another development, the Boston Police Department on Thursday became the third police agency to visit the Hernandez home in the last week and a half.

Hernandez on Wednesday was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd during an arraignment in Attleboro District Court. He was ordered to be held without bail at the Bristol County House of Correction and Jail in North Dartmouth, Mass.

In addition to first-degree murder, Hernandez's case includes the following charges: one count of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of possession of a large capacity firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm without a valid identification card.

Thursday's events furthered the avalanche of information revealed Wednesday after Hernandez was arrested, released from the Patriots and subsequently arraigned. The prosecution in Hernandez's case introduced the following new information at the bail hearing:

» Two additional search warrants were issued for Hernandez's condo and car. A .45-caliber clip and ammunition were found.

» Hernandez previously told his fiancée to stop cooperating with police, Bristol County Assistant District Attorney William McCauley said.

» Prosecution mentioned a Hernandez photo that has circulated on the Internet during the past 24 hours.

"There was a photo that was shown on the Internet of the defendant holding a Glock .45. That Glock -- there's good reason to believe the firearm that killed Mr. Lloyd was a Glock because the Glock has a rifling system that is different than most firearms," McCauley said.

» The prosecution clarified that home security video shows Hernandez and a second man holding guns when exiting a vehicle at Hernandez's house after the murder.

NFL Network's Rich Hollenberg reported that the crowd outside the courtroom chanted "Innocent, innocent" when the attorneys left the courtroom. Hernandez also was present at the hearing.

While the bail hearing was the focus on Thursday, the Hernandez investigation also extended into Connecticut, the New Britain State's Attorney's Office confirmed. The office said in a statement that it has been assisting authorities in Massachusetts with the Lloyd investigation. It confirmed Carlos Ortiz, of Bristol, Conn., has been charged as a fugitive from justice and waived extradition to Massachusetts. Ortiz's arrest was mentioned in the statement as being related to Lloyd's case.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday that Hernandez's status is "under review."

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

