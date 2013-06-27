Ex-Patriot Aaron Hernandez's mom: He'll be cleared

Aaron Hernandez's hometown of Bristol, Conn., still is coming to grips with the ugly events of this week.
Bristol is where Hernandez grew up and where the former New England Patriots tight end was named the high school football player of the year for Connecticut. That glory came long before he was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd.
Hernandez's mother, Terri Hernandez, still lives in Bristol and believes her son is innocent.
"All I can say is that he will be cleared of all these charges in the end," Terri told The Bristol Press on Wednesday. "Just let it play out until the end."
Those comments came hours before her son's Wednesday arraignment and one day before Hernandez's bail appeal was denied by Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis.