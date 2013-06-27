Ex-Patriot Aaron Hernandez, Odin Lloyd case continues

While former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez awaited his Thursday bail hearing after being charged with murder, the investigation into the homicide of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro, Mass., continued elsewhere.
The New Britain State's Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday in a statement that it has been assisting authorities in Massachusetts with the Lloyd investigation. They confirmed that Carlos Ortiz, of Bristol, Conn., has been charged as a fugitive from justice and waived extradition to Massachusetts.
Ortiz's arrest was mentioned in relation to Lloyd's case by the statement.
"Since last week, the Bristol Police Department and the New Britain State's Attorney's office have, at the request of authorities in Massachusetts, been assisting in their investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the homicide of Odin Lloyd," the statement said.
"At this point, one individual, Carlos Ortiz of Bristol, has been charged in Connecticut as a Fugitive from Justice. On Wednesday, June 26, 2013, Mr. Ortiz appeared in Superior Court, G.A. No. 17, in Bristol and waived extradition to Massachusetts.
"Both the Bristol Police Department and the New Britain State's Attorney's Office will continue to provide whatever assistance we can in connection with this investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we can have no further comment at this time. All documents related to this matter have been sealed by order of the court."
No other information was released Thursday by authorities in Connecticut or Massachusetts about Ortiz or his possible connection to the Lloyd case.