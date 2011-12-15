Ex-Packer: Old schoolyard shoelaces trick angered Lions' Suh

So my friend, James -- man, I probably shouldn't say his name, he told me not to tell this, and I was like, 'Whatever,' -- he's the offensive line coach. The center, or one of his guards, he's had like one or two starts in his career and he's got to play against Suh. So he's pretty puckered, right? So, he's talking to James, the offensive line coach, going, 'What do I do? What do I do?' James is just in his mind going, 'This guy is going to get killed. I got to take his mind off it, give him something else to do.' So he says, 'OK, every time you're in a pile, I want you to focus on something. I want you to untie his shoes.'