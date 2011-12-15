Around the League

Ex-Packer: Old schoolyard shoelaces trick angered Lions' Suh

Published: Dec 15, 2011 at 04:47 AM

Ndamukong Suh made it exceedingly clear Wednesday that he's done talking about his infamous Thanksgiving Day stomp on Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith's arm. But a new twist to the story might find the Lions defensive tackle facing more unwanted queries.

The twist comes courtesy of former Packers defensive lineman Matt Brock, who told KXTG-AM in Portland about a recent conversation he had with Green Bay offensive line coach James Campen.

The following is a transcript of Brock's comments, courtesy of MLive.com:

"First of all, you know the experience of the Green Bay offensive line right now? It's like next to nothing. They have so many injuries. They've got guys with one, two, three, four and maybe 14 starts under their belts playing right now. The only reason they're winning is because Aaron Rodgers is a stud.

So my friend, James -- man, I probably shouldn't say his name, he told me not to tell this, and I was like, 'Whatever,' -- he's the offensive line coach. The center, or one of his guards, he's had like one or two starts in his career and he's got to play against Suh. So he's pretty puckered, right? So, he's talking to James, the offensive line coach, going, 'What do I do? What do I do?' James is just in his mind going, 'This guy is going to get killed. I got to take his mind off it, give him something else to do.' So he says, 'OK, every time you're in a pile, I want you to focus on something. I want you to untie his shoes.'

"He says, 'What?'

" 'Anytime you can, just reach in, he's got floppy shoe laces, he doesn't spat or anything, just untie his shoes. It will irritate him.'

"He untied his shoes three times in the game. That's why he stomped him. That's why he banged his head on the ground and he stomped him. When (Suh) went to the sideline, it looked like he was telling the coach, 'I didn't do anything!' and he put his foot up like, 'I didn't stomp him. I didn't do anything.' He was actually going, 'The damn guy keeps untying my shoes!' "

Before this can be declared a true story, it'd help to receive confirmation from one of the principles involved. Either way, be sure to check out Suh's cleats Sunday against the Raiders, his first action since returning from his two-game NFL-mandated suspension for the stomp. If his shoelaces are obscured by tape, we'll probably know why.

