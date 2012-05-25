Ex-Navy Midshipman Eric Kettani paints for Patriots

On this Memorial Day weekend, we wanted to pass along the story of former Navy Midshipman Eric Kettani. Signed by the Patriots in 2011, Kettani's football career was delayed by his duties to his country.
Kettani spent the first five weeks of last season on New England's practice squad before being summoned back to active duty. Kettani received his early release from the Navy in April and is now free to pursue his gridiron dreams with the Patriots.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick always keeps his eye on the Naval Academy after growing up next to the campus in the shadows of heroes like Roger Staubach.
Belichick likes versatility in his fullbacks, and Kettani qualifies. He's also a burgeoning painter and can be seen above presenting artwork to Patriots owner Robert Kraft entitled "Wide Left."
Yep, it's inspired by last year's AFC Championship Game.