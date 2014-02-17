Ex-Lions DB Louis Delmas visiting Pittsburgh Steelers

In 19 games last season, the Seattle Seahawks picked off a league-leading 32 passes. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers have intercepted 31 -- over the past three years.
Improving a drooping secondary looms as a must this offseason, and the Steelers aren't wasting any time.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Louis Delmasis visiting with the team Monday, per a source informed of the player's plans. The Detroit Lions would like to re-sign the safety after releasing him last week, but Delmas is intent to test the market.
While Steelers president Art Rooney II has made it his "goal" to keep Troy Polamalu in Pittsburgh until the All-Pro retires, we don't expect 34-year-old safety Ryan Clark to return. Delmas -- ranked 26th at his position last season, per Pro Football Focus -- has experience at both strong and free safety, but the distinction between those two roles has grown increasingly nebulous in many of the league's defensive schemes.
What a Delmas signing would give the Steelers is another athletic, every-down player who started in all 16 games for Detroit one season ago. Lingering knee issues make him far from a sure bet to stay on the field -- or possibly secure a big-money deal -- but at 26, Delmas is one of the league's hardest-hitting defensive backs.
If he doesn't land in Pittsburgh, he'll find a starting job somewhere else before it's all said and done.
On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys debate Joe Philbin's future in Miami before playing another round of "Win Wess' Toaster."