Ex-Jets Jenkins to Darrelle Revis: Be a leader

"They need consistency right now," Jenkins said Wednesday night at a pre-draft party in Manhattan. "He has enough money. This time, I think he needs to get out there and make it more than about just getting the dollars. I know Revis is always going to do what's best for him and what's best for his business, his brand, but, in my opinion, at the end of the day, he has to realize he has to be a leader. He's that guy now."