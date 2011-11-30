Ex-Giants RB Barber: Time to evaluate coach Coughlin

Barber went on: "Hopes of dynastic Super Bowl runs have morphed into 'let's hope we win more than we lose.' ... Maybe I'm not qualified to answer that because I'm not in that locker room anymore; however, watching from afar, I get the feeling that things aren't necessarily 'all good' over at MetLife Stadium. Now don't read that as me saying that coach Coughlin is not a 'good' coach, which I've always said that he is; however, I've just felt that his messages sometimes fit 'his' agenda, not 'our' agenda."