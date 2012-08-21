Ex-Giant Michael Strahan reportedly is the new Regis

Michael Strahan gained fame and fortune in New York as a defensive end for the New York Giants. Now the city will be home to the next phase of his career.
Broadcasting & Cable reported Tuesday that Strahan is set to join Kelly Ripa as the permanent co-host of Live!, filling the seat of Regis Philbin.
The long-running show has had a revolving door of guest hosts since Philbin left the show in 2011. Strahan, singer Josh Groban, and "Saturday Night Live" writer/performer Seth Meyers were all said to be in the running for the gig.
It's Strahan who came out on top, however, landing one of the cushiest gigs in television. It's the type of job former Giants teammate Tiki Barber figured to have when he retired from the NFL.
Instead, Barber is, well, somewhere, and Strahan is prominently tied to a legitimate network franchise.