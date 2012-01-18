Ex-Giant Junkin's bad snap vs. 49ers 'still jolts me from sleep'

The off-the-street journeyman -- with just five botched snaps in 19 seasons -- saw it as a chance to "go win a Super Bowl," and the Giants were off to a promising start in their wild-card game with a 38-14 lead and 20 minutes to play. Then 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia went otherworldly, New York's defense collapsed, and onlookers watched in disbelief as one final chance to secure the win ended with Junkin's fateful, ill-placed snap.