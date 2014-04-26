Ex-Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland joining Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl champions wouldn't seem to need help with the 2014 NFL Draft, but they are seeking input from a longtime NFL executive, regardless.
The Seattle Seahawks have hired former Miami Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland as a draft consultant leading up to the May 8-10 draft, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a Seahawks source. Alex Marvez of Fox Sports first reported the move.
No organization came close to matching the dozen draft picks from Rounds 4 through 7 who played key roles for the Seahawks in 2013.
We suppose another experienced voice in the war room won't hurt, as long as Ireland doesn't sway the bold, unconventional opinions of coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.