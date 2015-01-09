Ex-Dolphins FB Rob Konrad survives boating accident

Rob Konrad, a former Miami Dolphins fullback, survived a boating accident in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday night by swimming nine miles to shore, according to a Coast Guard officer, via ESPN.com.
A member of the Dolphins from 1999-2004, Konrad, who was said to be fishing alone off the coast of South Florida, fell from his 36-foot boat.
Konrad was found on the beach by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 4:40 a.m. ET on Thursday after he contacted them.
Petty Officer Mark Barney of the U.S. Coast Guard told ABC News that Konrad was in the water 10 to 12 hours.
Konrad started 57 games for the Dolphins and saw action in 82. The Syracuse product was released by Miami in 2005.
