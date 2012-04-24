Ex-Dallas Cowboys greats, other ex-NFL players sue league

HOUSTON -- A group of former Dallas Cowboys, including Hall of Famers Randy White, Bob Lilly and Rayfield Wright joined with other retired NFL players to file the latest concussion-related lawsuit against the NFL.
The 38-page lawsuit, which accuses the league of ignoring a link between concussions and permanent brain injuries, was filed Tuesday in Houston's federal court and includes 28 former players among the plaintiffs.
The suit accuses the NFL of negligence and material misrepresentation, fraudulent concealment, negligent misrepresentation and conspiracy. It alleges the NFL failed to effectively protect its players from brain injuries and later in life, dementia, resulting from repeated blows to the head.
"The bottom line is that the NFL has put its profits ahead of the health and well-being of its players ... the NFL has consistently disputed the very real connection between concussions and brain injury," the complaint states.
Lead attorney Matt Matheny cited depression, mood swings and short-term memory loss among the symptoms suffered by players.
The plaintiffs seek unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, and is one of many such lawsuits filed over the past year, and includes hundreds of players.
In denying the allegations, spokesman Greg Aiello said, "The NFL has long made player safety a priority and continues to do so."
The other ex-Cowboys named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Lee Roy Jordan, Ralph Neely, Chuck Howley, Larry Cole, Charlie Waters, John Fitzgerald, Walt Garrison and Preston Pierson.