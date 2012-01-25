Ex-Colts exec Polian weighs in on Manning's future

"This is the frustration that everyone in the building and, I think, virtually everyone outside felt to some degree or another during the course of the season. "We inside the building for Peyton, people outside of it for their own perception of the team: We just don't know, and nobody can tell you," Polian said. "I'll ... at least paraphrase Dr. (Robert) Watkins, who operated on Peyton back in September. He said, 'There is no potion, there is no medicine, there is no modality, there is no series of exercises, there is no test and there is no surgery that can predict accurately when a nerve can regenerate,' and that is the issue here."