Ex-Brown D'Qwell Jackson: Josh Gordon 'needs help'

Published: Jul 07, 2014
Josh Gordon's NFL future is in question after he was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of DWI in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Gordon was already facing a potentially lengthy suspension for a positive drug test.

At this point in his career, future is secondary behind getting his life back on track. Former Cleveland Browns teammate D'Qwell Jackson tweeted in the immediate aftermath of the Gordon DWI report that the receiver needs help and guidance at this stage of his life.

Jackson expanded on those thoughts to ESPN.com's James Walker.

"He needs help, he really does," Jackson. "He needs people to extend themselves and probably have to do more than they wanted to do. But if (the Browns) care anything about the kid, they have to do it."

Jackson and Gordon were teammates for two years in Cleveland. The linebacker called Gordon quiet around the team facility but "one of those guys when he left the building that you worried about."

Now with the Colts, Jackson said he plans to reach out to Gordon but believes the young receiver needs aid from those close to him. According to Jackson, Gordon needs help understanding the repercussions of his choices and perhaps someone to convince him to seek treatment.

"Josh Gordon was a big piece of the Browns' future; it's just unfortunate he didn't view it that way," Jackson said. "He is so valuable. He doesn't understand how valuable he is to an organization. He has no clue."

