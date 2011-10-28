Ex-Broncos WR Lloyd questions Tebow's style against top teams

Not everyone's buying the Tim Tebow hype.
When the Broncos shipped veteran wideout Brandon Lloyd to the Rams earlier this month, it was viewed as a move that would give Denver's young wideouts a chance to grow along with Tebow in a less pass-happy attack.
Lloyd didn't fit the picture, and -- we're learning -- he didn't buy in to the quarterback switch in the first place. The wide receiver's comments this week suggest that he doubts the Broncos can win with Tebow.
"I don't know. I think only time will tell with that style of play," Lloyd told ESPN St. Louis, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "I think it's effective last Sunday (in a win over the Dolphins), but I just don't know how effective that style can be, you know, over the course of long games and playing formidable opponents."
Lloyd was asked about Tebow's under-the-microscope throwing mechanics from a pass-catcher's perspective.
"It's just the timing. The timing is an issue," Lloyd said. "There's just not that much separation that you can get in the NFL. You got a yard on the guy? That's wide open. You got a yard or two yards on the guy you are wide open, but that window ... you're not that open very long. ... Not being able to deliver that ball before that separation happens, it just throws a monkey wrench in all the time and anything you are trying to accomplish down the field."
Just another chapter in the ongoing debate. We've got Internet-fueled campaigns lauding Mr. Tebow and we've got people constantly raining on the guy's parade. The player himself can silence his critics -- or give them more wood for the fire -- when Ndamukong Suh and the Lions visit Denver this Sunday.