Around the League

Presented By

Ex-Broncos WR Lloyd questions Tebow's style against top teams

Published: Oct 28, 2011 at 03:18 AM

Not everyone's buying the Tim Tebow hype.

When the Broncos shipped veteran wideout Brandon Lloyd to the Rams earlier this month, it was viewed as a move that would give Denver's young wideouts a chance to grow along with Tebow in a less pass-happy attack.

Lloyd didn't fit the picture, and -- we're learning -- he didn't buy in to the quarterback switch in the first place. The wide receiver's comments this week suggest that he doubts the Broncos can win with Tebow.

"I don't know. I think only time will tell with that style of play," Lloyd told ESPN St. Louis, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "I think it's effective last Sunday (in a win over the Dolphins), but I just don't know how effective that style can be, you know, over the course of long games and playing formidable opponents."

Lloyd was asked about Tebow's under-the-microscope throwing mechanics from a pass-catcher's perspective.

"It's just the timing. The timing is an issue," Lloyd said. "There's just not that much separation that you can get in the NFL. You got a yard on the guy? That's wide open. You got a yard or two yards on the guy you are wide open, but that window ... you're not that open very long. ... Not being able to deliver that ball before that separation happens, it just throws a monkey wrench in all the time and anything you are trying to accomplish down the field."

Just another chapter in the ongoing debate. We've got Internet-fueled campaigns lauding Mr. Tebow and we've got people constantly raining on the guy's parade. The player himself can silence his critics -- or give them more wood for the fire -- when Ndamukong Suh and the Lions visit Denver this Sunday. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.