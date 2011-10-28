Ex-Broncos WR Lloyd questions Tebow's style against top teams

"It's just the timing. The timing is an issue," Lloyd said. "There's just not that much separation that you can get in the NFL. You got a yard on the guy? That's wide open. You got a yard or two yards on the guy you are wide open, but that window ... you're not that open very long. ... Not being able to deliver that ball before that separation happens, it just throws a monkey wrench in all the time and anything you are trying to accomplish down the field."