Around the League

Presented By

Ex-Broncos QB Plummer not hopping on Tebow bandwagon

Published: Nov 21, 2011 at 07:38 AM

Broncos executive John Elway continued to express support for Tim Tebow on Monday, quelling suspicion that he's waiting for the quarterback's 15 minutes to tick off the clock.

"Tebow did exactly what he thought he could on Thursday night (in beating the Jets). When we get in tough situations, he's a guy that's going to be able to make those plays," Elway said on KDSP-FM, with one caveat: He's not totally convinced he has found his franchise QB.

"When you look at our third-down numbers, those have to improve," Elway added. "I mean, that's the bottom line. We can't go 3 for 13 and win a world championship."

Then Jake Plummer, the former Broncos quarterback who failed to escape Elway's looming shadow during his four seasons in Denver (2003-06), threw a bucket of lukewarm water on the Tebow talk.

We hesitate to label Plummer -- who went 39-15 as the Broncos' quarterback -- as the jealous type. But when asked to reflect on Tebow's rise in Denver, Plummer was all over the place.

"Tebow -- regardless of whether I wish he'd just shut up after a game and go hug his teammates -- I think he's a winner, and I respect that about him," Plummer told KGME-AM in Phoenix. "I think that when he accepts the fact that we know that he loves Jesus Christ, then I think I'll like him a little better."

Giving Alex Forrest a run for her money, Plummer continued his riff:

"I don't hate him because of that; I just would rather not have to hear that every single time he takes a good snap or makes a good handoff. ... Like, you know, I understand dude where you're coming from," Plummer said. "But he is a baller. ... They are winning. That's fun to see."

Plummer, of course, is the mountain-bearded stoic who bolted the NFL before the 2007 season at the age of 32.

To play handball.

Once again: To play handball.

Thanks, Deadspin. and SportsRadioInterviews.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE