Ex-Broncos QB Plummer not hopping on Tebow bandwagon

Broncos executive John Elway continued to express support for Tim Tebow on Monday, quelling suspicion that he's waiting for the quarterback's 15 minutes to tick off the clock.
"Tebow did exactly what he thought he could on Thursday night (in beating the Jets). When we get in tough situations, he's a guy that's going to be able to make those plays," Elway said on KDSP-FM, with one caveat: He's not totally convinced he has found his franchise QB.
"When you look at our third-down numbers, those have to improve," Elway added. "I mean, that's the bottom line. We can't go 3 for 13 and win a world championship."
Then Jake Plummer, the former Broncos quarterback who failed to escape Elway's looming shadow during his four seasons in Denver (2003-06), threw a bucket of lukewarm water on the Tebow talk.
We hesitate to label Plummer -- who went 39-15 as the Broncos' quarterback -- as the jealous type. But when asked to reflect on Tebow's rise in Denver, Plummer was all over the place.
"Tebow -- regardless of whether I wish he'd just shut up after a game and go hug his teammates -- I think he's a winner, and I respect that about him," Plummer told KGME-AM in Phoenix. "I think that when he accepts the fact that we know that he loves Jesus Christ, then I think I'll like him a little better."
"I don't hate him because of that; I just would rather not have to hear that every single time he takes a good snap or makes a good handoff. ... Like, you know, I understand dude where you're coming from," Plummer said. "But he is a baller. ... They are winning. That's fun to see."
Plummer, of course, is the mountain-bearded stoic who bolted the NFL before the 2007 season at the age of 32.
Once again: To play handball.