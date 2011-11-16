Ex-Bills star Kelly: Rodgers could stand among 'greatest' QBs

Old-man Favre was less charitable in his review of Aaron Rodgers, but another former NFL quarterback is all in.
Jim Kelly, who led the Buffalo Bills to four Super Bowls, says Rodgers could ultimately eclipse his achievements -- and, while he's at it, everyone else's.
"If he continues to do what he's doing right now, he could be one of the greatest quarterbacks, ever," Kelly told The Dan Le Batard Show on Tuesday.
"I watched the Super Bowl last year. I watched some of the passes he was making. ... He was making every possible throw that you can imagine, and he was zipping it in there when he had to, right over the outside shoulder."
Kelly went on: "He is without a doubt, in my mind, the best quarterback in the league and probably the best quarterback I've seen in years."
If the heady praise feels premature for a 27-year-old, the numbers on paper paint a scary picture of just how good Rodgers (is and) could be.
Rodgers is completing a league-best 72.9% of his passes. He's thrown 28 touchdowns to just three interceptions. His NFL-best 130.7 passer rating is 28 points higher than second-best Tom Brady.
He's in a groove like no other, appearing air-lifted out of a frenzied session of Madden. But it's not just this season. No team since 1950 has averaged more points per game than Rodgers' Packers (with a minimum of 50 starts):
Some impressive company. Most importantly, Rodgers already owns a ring and his Packers are 9-0 for the first time since 1962.
Do you agree? Is Rodgers in the discussion for best of all time?