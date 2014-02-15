Ex-Bears WR David Terrell cleared of drug, battery charges

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver David Terrell was acquitted of drug and battery to police charges on Friday stemming from an August 2013 arrest, the Chicago Tribune reported.
"I felt like I got my life back a little bit," Terrell said after the verdict was announced, according to the report.
Police said they responded to a call on Aug. 16 about people smoking marijuana in an apartment building in the Bonneville area of Chicago. Officers found Terrell and two other people, along with marijuana in a duffel bag. Terrell was charged with manufacturing or delivering marijuana and battery to a police officer.
Stuart Goldberg, Terrell's attorney, said prosecutors had no evidence linking the former wide receiver to the drugs police recovered.
Judge Joseph Kazmierski found Terrell not guilty Friday after a bench trial at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse.
Terrell was a first-round draft pick for the Bears in 2001 and played in Chicago until 2004 before appearing in one game for the Denver Broncos in 2005. He finished his NFL career with 128 receptions for 1,602 yards and nine touchdowns.