Ex-Bear Sam Hurd's co-defendant pleads guilty to drug charge

DALLAS -- A Dallas man charged along with former NFL player Sam Hurd pleaded guilty Friday to attempting to buy several kilograms of cocaine with Hurd's money in hopes of establishing a large-scale drug distribution network.
Toby Lujan pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. His plea deal calls for a prison sentence of 5 to 40 years. It also requires him to testify if asked by prosecutors.
Lujan signed court documents saying he told a law enforcement informant in December about a potential drug buyer named "Sam" who played for the Chicago Bears. Lujan gave the informant Hurd's phone number so the two could discuss prices and quantities of cocaine.
One week later, Hurd was arrested after an alleged meeting at a Chicago-area steakhouse with an undercover officer posing as a drug trafficker. According to court documents, Hurd accepted a package of what he believed was cocaine and told the officer he wanted to buy five to 10 kilograms of cocaine and 1,000 pounds of marijuana per week to distribute in the Chicago area.
Hurd has pleaded not guilty.
Lujan's attorney, Andrew Garcia Jr., declined to comment Friday on why Lujan decided to plead guilty. Hurd's attorneys didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.
Trial for Hurd and a third defendant, his cousin Jesse Tyrone Chavful, is scheduled for Oct. 9.
