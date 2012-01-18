Around the League

Presented By

Ex-49ers RB Craig: Harbaugh has 'secret sauce' for winning

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 12:08 AM

Roger Craig knows a thing or two about dynasties in San Francisco, having won three Super Bowls during his storied career running the ball for the 49ers.

Craig has a deep well of memories to look back on, but it's the 49ers' future that has him fired up.

"I see these guys doing some wonderful things this decade -- I think (coach) Jim (Harbaugh) will do a great job of creating another dynasty and winning some Super Bowls," Craig told the San Francisco Chronicle this week. "I foresee us winning some Super Bowls in the next decade, if not this year, then in the years ahead.

"Wherever (Harbaugh) goes, he wins. He has the secret sauce, and I'm loving his flavor."

High praise for a team that hasn't appeared in a Super Bowl since January 1995. The 49ers have a chance to get back there with a win over the Giantsin Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

It's premature to even hint at a dynasty, as the team's biggest hurdle might be eclipsing those old names and numbers that are so deeply etched into the Bay Area's collective consciousness. Montana, Craig, Jerry Rice and Ronnie Lott are men of renown in San Francisco, but Craig believes Alex Smith, Frank Gore and a hammer-dropping defense are primed to forge a new identity.

"They're creating their own legacy. It's fair to let them live their own legacy and not compare them to us," Craig said. "They did some special things this year. I was a fan of the team very early in the season. I could tell they were a dangerous team."

A team with a chance to write new history Sunday at Candlestick Park.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.