Ex-49er DT Ray McDonald charged with felony, misdemeanor

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Ray McDonald has been charged with felony false imprisonment stemming from a domestic violence incident earlier this year, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office announced Thursday.
He has also been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, child endangerment and with violating a court order that he stay away from the victim.
McDonald is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 1:30 pm PT in San Jose. If he's convicted, McDonald's sentence could range up to three years in prison.
McDonald was arrested on domestic violence charges on May 25 and was subsequently released by the Chicago Bears. Three days later, he was arrested for violating a restraining order, which had been issued as a result of his earlier domestic violence arrest.