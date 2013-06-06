Even Mark Sanchez doesn't know N.Y. Jets' receivers

The New York Jets have question marks at the wide receiver position even when the entire group is healthy. And they are anything but healthy.
The team's top four wide receivers are currently hurt: Santonio Holmes (foot), Stephen Hill (knee), Jeremy Kerley (heel) and Clyde Gates (hamstring). That has left Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith trying to impress with a group of players who have little experience in the NFL, much less with the Jets.
Ben Obomanu is the veteran of the healthy group. Jordan White, Joseph Collins, Zach Rogers and Thomas Mayo have two combined games of experience between them. The New York Post noted that at one point on Wednesday the first team offense had three receivers who had never taken a snap.
Don't feel bad for not knowing these guys. Even Sanchez doesn't know them.
"We've come up with some funny nicknames for some of them because you don't even know their names and they're just in there," Sanchez told the Post.
Hill, Kerley and Gates should be back for next week's minicamp. Holmes might not be ready for training camp.
The attention will be squarely on Smith and Sanchez in training camp, but it's important to remember that the Jets quarterbacks won't exactly be playing with a stacked deck this year.