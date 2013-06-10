Evan Rodriguez cut by Chicago Bears following arrests

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the second-year pro would be released following his two offseason arrests, according to a source informed of the decision. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune first reported the move, and the team officially announced it Monday afternoon.
Rodriguez was picked up in May on charges of DUI, speeding and an improper lane change. In March, Rodriguez -- the Bears' fourth-round pick in 2012 -- was arrested in Miami and charged with resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication, charges that eventually were dropped.
Rodriguez was told his release wasn't for on-field reasons, the source told Rapoport.
In a related move, the Bearssigned fullback Tony Fiammetta on Monday, according to his agent, Dennis Boyev. Fiammetta comes to the Bears after stints with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. He'll compete with Harvey Unga for snaps, but Fiammetta hasn't appeared in a game since 2011.
The release of Rodriguez -- who also plays a little tight end -- comes one day after the Bears traded away offensive lineman Gabe Carimi to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a late-round draft pick.
General manager Phil Emery this month talked about welcoming back the underperforming Carimi with "open arms" and said Rodriguez would receive another chance. Neither proved true as coach Marc Trestman aims to build a team of players focused on the task at hand.