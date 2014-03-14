Evan Dietrich-Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster overhaul continued Friday, with more help on the way for the offensive line.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
The Bucs announced that they have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers center Evan Dietrich-Smith. A person who has seen the contract tells NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport it is worth $14.25 million over four years.
A 22-game starter over the past two seasons, Dietrich-Smith had been ranked No. 45 on the list of available players in our free-agent tracker.
Since taking the reins, general manager Jason Licht and coach Lovie Smith have ditched mainstays Donald Penn and Davin Joseph and replaced them with Anthony Collins and Dietrich-Smith.
The Bucs have been fortunate to inherit a clean salary-cap situation from former GM Mark Dominik, allowing them to make as many moves as any team since the onset of free agency.