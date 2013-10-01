Eugene Monroe improves Baltimore Ravens right away

Monroe was an upper-tier left tackle for the last two seasons in Jacksonville -- arguably the Jaguars' best player. He's just 26 years old and in a contract year. NFL.com's Albert Breer reported the Ravens only gave up two mid-round draft picks to get Monroe, which is a very reasonable price. Look for Newsome to find a way to keep Monroe in Baltimore long-term, which could mean Oher, who's also in a contract year, is the odd man out after the season.