Eugene Monroe, Baltimore Ravens agree on contract

Left tackles continue to fly off the open market at the start of free agency.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Tuesday that the Baltimore Ravens and Eugene Monroe have agreed on a new contract. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $37.5 million over five years. The Ravens later announced the signing.
Monroe, 26, came over to the Ravens last October in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens gave up two mid-round draft picks to get the deal done. Their intention from the start was to make Monroe more than a rental.
Talks between Monroe and the Ravens started slowly, but heated up in the days before free agency. Monroe's leverage might have been negatively affected by other sought-after tackles locking in with other teams before the league's signing period began.
Monroe, Branden Albert (Dolphins), Jared Veldheer (Cardinals) and Rodger Saffold (Raiders) all came off the market on big deals within the first 30 minutes of free agency. It pays to be a big man with quick feet.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys study the free agency picture with the help of NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.