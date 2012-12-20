ESPN suspends Rob Parker 30 days for RG3 comments

It appears ESPN's Rob Parker will keep his job despite his inflammatory comments about Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Parker will be suspended 30 days by the network, according to a statement released by ESPN. While no other details are available, this indicates Parker will not be fired immediately.
The network also took "appropriate disciplinary measures" with "personnel responsible" for the airing of comments. In short, some of Parker's producers and bosses were disciplined as well.
Parker wrote a long apology Wednesday -- probably a necessary step he had to take before ESPN would announce his punishment. Parker called Griffin a "cornball brother," among other things, during ESPN's daily embarrassing shout-fest, "First Take."