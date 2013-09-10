ESPN, Fox earn record ratings for NFL opening week

NEW YORK -- The San Francisco 49ers' victory over the Green Bay Packers was the highest-rated and most-watched telecast of any kind since the Academy Awards in February, leading Fox to its best NFL opening week ever.
Sunday's game earned a 16.6 rating and was watched by 28.5 million viewers, the network said Tuesday.
The Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Washington Redskins earned an 11.6 overnight rating, the highest for a "Monday Night Football" opener on ESPN.
ESPN began showing MNF in 2006. Its previous best opener was for the Baltimore Ravens against the New York Jets in 2010.
CBS earned an 11.2 rating for its regional coverage, its highest in 14 years for the opening week.
