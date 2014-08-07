Ernie Sims released by the Arizona Cardinals

The team announced it released Sims on Thursday.
Arizona signed the nomadic linebacker in June in the wake of Daryl Washington's season-long suspension. However, the veteran wasn't going to beat out Kevin Minter, Larry Foote, Lorenzo Alexander or Kenny Demens, so the team cut ties.
Sims spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after stints with the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.
Last season, the former first-round pick was downright dreadful in 12 games -- six as a starter -- with the Cowboys. Pro Football Focus ranked Sims 116 out of a possible 125 inside linebackers.
The Cardinals did the 29-year-old vet a favor by releasing him early in the process, but given his past film, we find it hard to believe Sims will find a steady football job until a team becomes desperate due to injuries.
