Erin Henderson released by Minnesota Vikings

Veteran linebacker Erin Henderson was released Friday, not long after his second arrest in three months for drunken driving.
Henderson finished second only to Chad Greenway among Vikings in tackles last season. A full-time starter at middle linebacker, he played the fourth-most snaps on Minnesota's defense.
The move not only frees up $2 million in salary-cap space, but it also allows the next coaching staff to bring in their own replacement while setting an example that multiple arrests will not be tolerated.
A 33-game starter over the past three seasons, Henderson turns 28 in July. Don't be surprised if he draws interest from the Buccaneers, as new defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was his head coach in Minnesota.
In the latest "Around The League Podcast," the guys ponder the future in both Seattle and Denver and break down the teams who intrigue them most this offseason.