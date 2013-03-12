Erin Henderson, Jerome Felton staying with Vikings

Flush with salary-cap space after trading Percy Harvin trade and releasing cornerback Antoine Winfield, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman spent the first day of free agency locking up his own players.
Getting offensive tackle Phil Loadholt and wide receiver Jerome Simpsonout of theway early, Spielman then turned his attention to new deals for linebacker Erin Henderson, fullback Jerome Felton, safety Jamarca Sanford and offensive lineman Joe Berger.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Tuesday the Vikings have agreed in principle with Henderson on a two-year contract. Starting 10 of 14 games last season, Henderson racked up a career-high 80 tackles to go with three sacks as the weakside linebacker.
Adrian Peterson's body guard was locked up when the Vikings re-signed Pro Bowl fullback Felton to a three-year, $7.5 million contract, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported. A devastating run blocker, Felton paved the way for Peterson's run at Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season rushing record in 2012.
A 28-game starter the past two years, Sanford got the word out via Twitter that he was "coming home" to the Vikings. According to ProFootballTalk.com, it's on a two-year contract. A weak spot in the Vikings' secondary two years ago, Sanford showed a nose for the ball while playing alongside rangy rookie Harrison Smith last season.
Berger is a journeyman who's back on the interior of the offensive line.