Erik Walden of Green Bay Packers suspended for season opener

Green Bay Packers linebacker Erik Walden has been suspended for the team's regular-season opener for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.
The league announced the punishment Tuesday and said Walden would not be paid for the Sept. 9 game against San Francisco.
Walden is still eligible to participate in the team's preseason practices and games and will return to the active roster on Sept. 10, the league confirmed to NFL.com and NFL Network.
In February, Walden reached a deferred judgment agreement to resolve a disorderly conduct-domestic abuse charge without pleading guilty. Walden spent last Thanksgiving weekend in jail after a dispute with his girlfriend. He agreed to perform 50 hours of community service and continue counseling.
The fifth-year veteran was re-signed in April after starting 15 games last season, finishing with three sacks, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown. He signed with the Packers as a free agent in October 2010.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.