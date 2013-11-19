Erik Walden has one-game ban for head-butt upheld

Erik Walden's head-butt of Delanie Walker comes with significant consequence for the Indianapolis Colts linebacker.
The NFL is suspending Walden one game for his on-field altercation with the Tennessee Titans tight end Thursday night. Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer first reported the news.
Walden yanked off Walker's helmet and head-butted him during the second quarter of the Colts' 30-27 win. Walden was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play but was not ejected. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, via a league source, that Walden's head-butt would be reviewed by league officials and suspension was an option.
The NFL is making a concerted effort to closely monitor post-whistle skirmishes. The league's reaction to Walden's behavior sends a message.
"It was a selfish act," Walden said after the game, per ESPN.com. "It could have cost my team bigger than I did. I lost my composure. It's something that can't happen. It wasn't really something he did, it was ticky-tack. I can't allow myself to take it that far."
Rapoport reported Monday that Walden is appealing the suspension, according to a source informed of the player's plans. This means the linebacker still might be available for the Colts' Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
UPDATE: Walden's appeal hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, Rapoport reported, per a league source. Walden was hoping for a quick resolution. Appeals officer Matt Birk upheld the suspension.