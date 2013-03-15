Eric Wright's grievance over Bucs contract denied by arbitrator

Wright was suspended four games during the 2012 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. The Bucs believed that because Wright "failed to practice and play," his skill, injury and salary-cap guarantees for 2013 have been rendered "null and void." Wright and the NFL Players Association contend that no provision in the player's contract permits that, saying that only the policy prevented him from practicing. The contract did contain some wiggle room, but the ruling stated "the clause in issue is broadly worded" enough to lead to the ruling.