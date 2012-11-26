Eric Wright could lose millions on heels of drug ban

Eric Wright lost his appeal for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, setting in motion the possibility of a devastating financial hit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on "Monday Night Countdown" that the suspension makes all guarantees in Wright's contract null and void. Wright loses $1.7 million in base salary as he serves his four-game ban, but he also could miss out on $7.75 million next season if the Buccaneers opt to dump the contract.
All told, Wright's suspension has the potential to cost him $9.5 million. If the Buccaneers did cut ties, Wright would recover at least some of that salary with a new team, but there are no guarantees he'll regain close to the same financial security.
Wright signed a five-year, $37.5-million contract with the Buccaneers as a free agent in March. He started the first 10 games of the season before sitting out of Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons because of an Achilles tendon injury.