Eric Wright close to San Francisco 49ers' active roster

Published: Oct 30, 2013 at 11:19 AM
Kevin Patra

The San Francisco 49ers are poised to add another asset to their defensive backfield.

Jim Harbaugh told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday that cornerback Eric Wright could be back this week or next week.

"He's done a real nice job. He's in a real good place right now," Harbaugh said Wednesday prior to Visa's #MyFootballFantasy camp at the 49ers' practice facility.

Rapoport reported that Wright began practicing Oct. 15. He signed with the 49ers in August and was immediately placed on the non-football injury/illness list. He will need to be added to the active roster before he can play his first game with the 49ers.

When Wright is activated, there is a "real possibility" that veteran cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha gets released to make room on the roster, a team source told Rapoport.

The 32-year-old Asomugha has played in just three games this year, as Tramaine Brock has stood out as the 49ers' nickel cornerback. Asomugha has seen his star fall fast after being a prized free agent and signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011.

Wright had two solid seasons with the Detroit Lions prior to a disastrous 2012 season after signing a big-money contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers traded for Wright in July, but the cornerback failed a physical, voiding the swap. The Buccaneers later cut the 28-year-old, who had previous off-field incidents, including a DUI and a performance-enhancing drug suspension.  

Harbuagh's enthusiasm wasn't spent solely on Wright's return. The coach's patented child-like ardor was apparent when discussing the youth camp. 

"Today, we're bringing the (VISA) commercial to life, having a clinic for some area youngsters," Harbaugh said. "We have about 50 to 60 kids here, coaches, some of our players. Working with youngsters on our practice field and looking forward to it. Kind of like what the commercial was in real life. Just love working with kids. It's fun. Coaching football with kids, that's great. I think our coaches and players are going to get a lot out of it, too."

