Eric Winston: San Diego Chargers talks 'fell through'

Eric Winston is looking for work, and the San Diego Chargers need to upgrade their offensive line, so it makes sense the two have spoken.
The free-agent right tackle said Monday that he discussed salary with the Chargers last month, "but things kind of fell through," Winston told SiriusXMSports, via U-T San Diego.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Dallas Cowboys also are interested in Winston, who said he's looking to make between $3 million and $4 million annually after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs in March. The market for right tackles is soft, and finding a new home hasn't been easy.
"It's frustrating, because I've never really been in this situation," Winston said. "I try to look at myself fairly. I don't ever want to be one of those guys that looks at themselves and thinks they hung the moon. I still feel like I'm still playing at a pretty high level, and I feel I can contribute to a team."
Winston hasn't missed a start since 2006, but tackle-needy teams like the Chargers widely are expected to target answers in the deep NFL draft class. While Winston isn't a roaring upgrade over Chargers right tackle Jeromey Clary, he would, of course, help the Dallas Cowboys end the Doug Free experiment, so somebody should come calling soon enough.