Eric Winston, Dallas Cowboys have mutual interest

The Dallas Cowboys finally might be prepared to admit their $32 million mistake in extending right tackle Doug Free's contract two years ago.
Free-agent tracker
NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...
A source who has spoken with free agent Eric Winston and a Cowboys source have both told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Monday that there is mutual interest between the two sides. A source who has spoken to Winston adds that talks are "heating up."
Although the Cowboys also have looked into former Atlanta Falcons right tackle Tyson Clabo, Rapoport is told this "doesn't necessarily mean" the team is ready to cut ties with Free.
ESPNDallas.com reported a week ago that Free's contract will not be restructured. If Winston is signed, Free either would be moved inside to guard or given his release. Either way, Winston represents an upgrade.