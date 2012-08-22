Eric Steinbach will retire from NFL, Miami Dolphins announce

On Tuesday night, Miami Dolphins offensive guard Eric Steinbach was seen telling coach Joe Philbin on this week's "Hard Knocks" that he wasn't playing the type of football he was used to.
On Wednesday afternoon, Philbin announced what the former second-round draft pick was alluding to: Steinbach is done with football and will retire.
Steinbach started 124 of 125 games to begin his career before missing the entire 2011 season with a back injury.
The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Steinbach out of Iowa 33rd overall in 2003. After four seasons with the Bengals, Steinbach spent the next five years with the Cleveland Browns.