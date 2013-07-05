Eric Reid, San Francisco 49ers reach rookie contract

First-round choice Eric Reid became the final member of the San Francisco 49ers' draft class to sign a contract. The No. 18 overall pick announced the signing on Friday, via Instagram.
Draft signings
The New Orleans Saints' Kenny Vaccaro and Detroit Lions' Ziggy Ansah were the first of the 2013 NFL Draft first-round selections to sign. Follow all the moves right here. More ...
Reid has big shoes to fill in replacing first-team All-Pro Dashon Goldson. The 49ers traded their first- and third-round draft picks to grab Reid, the second safety selected in the 2013 NFL Draft. The expectation is that he will be plugged in as the immediate starter opposite Donte Whitner.
Although Reid is a big hitter with the requisite size and athleticism to excel in the box, his coverage skills are a concern.
General manager Trent Baalke has drafted well enough that the 49ers deserve the benefit of the doubt on the trade for Reid.
UPDATE: The 49ers announced the signing Tuesday. It is a four-year deal and financial terms were not disclosed.