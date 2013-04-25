Eric Reid joins San Francisco 49ers after Cowboys trade

NEW YORK -- The San Francisco 49ers are always good for a surprise or two on draft day. Thursday was no exception.
The 49ers used their surplus of draft picks to acquire the No. 18 overall pick from the Dallas Cowboys and grab safety Eric Reid out of LSU. The Cowboys got the No. 31 overall pick (they selected Travis Frederick) and the No. 74 overall pick in return. With Dashon Goldson leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 49ers had a hole to fill at safety. Reid will pair with Donte Whitner in the 49ers' defensive backfield.
Reid is a toolsy talent who had a huge junior season, followed by a so-so senior year. This is one of those picks with which general manager Trent Baalke and coach Jim Harbaugh get the benefit of the doubt. If the Cincinnati Bengals made this pick, folks would criticize it. Because the 49ers made it, we're just going to assume it works out well.