Eric LeGrand: NFL kickoffs were fine where they were

Now that's someone who loves football. And special teams. LeGrand's career ended and his life was altered on the type of special-teams play that the NFL is now trying to avoid. But he sees it as part of the game. If you sign up to play football, LeGrand seems to say, you sign up for some of those risks. (In an effort to limit injuries, NFL owners voted last year to move kickoffs up 5 yards to the 35-yard line.)